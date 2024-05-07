The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Lone Star State to meet the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. Central Division rivals will battle for the sixth time in the playoffs and this Western Conference series should be a close one. Puck-drop from Americans Airlines Center is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Colorado advanced to the second round after eliminating Winnipeg in five games. The top-seeded Stars locked up the final spot in the second round with a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. As the division champions, the Stars have home ice against the Avalanche.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Avalanche vs. Stars NHL playoff game for free.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Playoff game tonight?

Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs series will be played on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Playoff Game on tonight?

The Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars game at American Airlines Center will be broadcast live by ESPN.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Thursday, May 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Monday, May 13 at TBD (ESPN)

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Wednesday, May 15 (TBD)*

Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Friday, May 17 (TBD)*

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Sunday, May 19 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

