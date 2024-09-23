Tonight, football fans can look forward to two games of Monday Night Football. One of these Week 3 matchups, happening later in the evening, is a game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Commanders will be heading to the Bengal's home turn, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff for the upcoming game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

Currently, the Washington Commanders (and their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels) are No. 1 in the NFC East. In Week 2, the Commanders won against the New York Giants with a score of 18-21. The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have had losses against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in the first weeks, giving them the fourth position in the AFC North. Despite Cincinnati's early losses, sports analysts favor the Bengals to win over the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders vs. Bengals Monday Night Football game should be quite the showdown. Below, we've broken down everything you need to know about how to watch tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals with or without cable, including the schedule and all the best livestream options.

When is the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals game?

The Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game takes place on Monday, September 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals without cable

Tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch Monday Night Football live on Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC to $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will get you access to NBC, FOX, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording Monday Night Football matchups if you're not home to watch them live.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to ABC, you’ll be able to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Right now, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month of streaming as well as a free 7-day trial. You can get FuboTV Pro for as low as $49.99 to watch the next four weeks of the NFL season.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With ABC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight’s Commanders vs. Bengals game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on?

The Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Bengals will air on ABC.

2024 Monday Night Football Schedule

Monday, September 23

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, September 30

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, October 7

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, October 14

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, October 21

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals at 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Monday, October 28

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, November 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, November 11

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, November 18

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, November 25

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 2

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 9

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, December 16

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 23

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 30

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

