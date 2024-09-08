Clear your Sunday schedules this fall, because football is SO back.

Week 1 kicked off with Thursday's Chiefs vs. Ravens battle, and this week marks the first action-packed Sunday of the regular 2024-2025 NFL season. Of all the games lined up for Sunday, we're very much looking forward to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

There are so many unknowns with these two teams, and one of the best ways to watch it all go down is with Sling TV.

As of this story's publication, the Cowboys have yet to renew quarterback Dak Prescott's contract. Coach Mike McCarthy is likely scratching his head trying to figure out how to excel in the last season of his contract. At least CeeDee Lamb is ready to roll. As for the Browns, the team hopes Deshaun Watson will stick around for the full season, considering he's played six games or fewer in the previous two due to injury or suspension. But if all goes well, Cleveland will fight to hold onto the stellar at-home win stats earned last season.

With so much to see — and so much at stake — this is can't-miss football. Here's how to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns game, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns game?

The Cleveland Browns welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, September 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns Game Without Cable

Today's Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99.

Several of the 2024 NFL regular season games will be available with an NFL+ subscription. You'll get access to games airing on the NFL Network. You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Cowboys vs. Browns game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns Game for Free

Hulu + Live TV offers a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's game for free.

What channel is the Cowboys vs. Browns game on?

The Cowboys vs. Browns game will air on FOX this Sunday.

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week one of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

