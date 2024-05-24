The Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals. Dallas won Game 1 and stole home-court advantage from Minnesota, which means the Wolves are still four wins away from their first trip to the NBA finals. Tip-off from Target Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Mavericks edged the Timberwolves 108-105 on Wednesday to gain an early advantage in the Western Conference playoff series. Luka Doncic led a strong finish for Dallas and tonight's encore should be equally exciting.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs game tonight, including the full Western Conference Finals schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Without Cable

Every game of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 2 tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or Max with a sports add-on.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with TNT and ESPN down to just $22.50. The comprehensive Orange + Blue package is only $30 with the Sling TV deal and includes ABC, which is the channel the NBA Finals will air on this year.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch games live.

Launched on Max last October, the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On features sports events from NBA, MLB, NHL, U.S. Soccer and more, including all live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV). To access the premium sports package, you’ll need a base Max subscription with plans starting at $10 per month.

For a limited time, the B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for free. After the promotional period ends, you can add the B/R Sports Add-On starting at $9.99 per month.

You can watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ESPN and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 tonight?

Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals will be played on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 on?

The second Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game of the Western Conference finals will air live on TNT.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Thursday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)*

GAME 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)*

* = if necessary

