The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 6 of their best-of-seven NHL Playoffs series tonight. After losing the first two games of the Western Conference First Round, the Stars now lead the series 3-2 and have chance to eliminate the Golden Knights. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Dallas has won three straight games over Vegas. Can they make it four and move to the second round? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 6 of the first round NHL playoff series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will air on TNT tonight. If you don't have cable, you can stream Game 6 with Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month.

What time is the Stars vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Game 6?

Game 6 of the NHL Playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars will be played on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Stars vs. Golden Knights game on tonight?

The Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights NHL game will be broadcast live nationally on TNT and truTV.

Golden Knights vs. Stars 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the first-round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars — April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars — April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights — April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights — April 29, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars — May 1, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights — May 3, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars — May 5, TBD*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

