It all comes down to this. Hockey's hallowed trophy and the opportunity to make history is on the line when the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers meet in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final tonight. After trading three-game winning streaks, the Panthers will now host the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena to determine who will hoist Lord Stanley.

Watch Game 7 on Sling TV

The Oilers are the third team to ever tie the Final after falling behind 3-0 in the series, and the first since the Detroit Red Wings in 1945. If Edmonton wins in Sunrise, Florida tonight, Connor McDavid and the Oilers will join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only NHL teams to come all the way back and do what seemed impossible. A Panthers win on home ice means a first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers tonight, including all the best Game 7 livestream options.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 7 Without Cable

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers is with Sling TV or any of the live TV streaming services we've detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording Game 7 if you're not home to watch it live.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes to watch every Stanley Cup Final game. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. Grab the free trial today to watch tonight's Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Along with airing on ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecast simultaneously on ESPN+. For access to thousands of live events, original studio shows, and acclaimed series, an ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. ESPN+ also offers a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

What time is Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 7?

Game 7 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers NHL Stanley Cup Final will be played on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Stanley Cup Final on tonight?

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is airing on ABC tonight.

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final Scores

Below, check out the scores from the first six games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. Who will be crowned the National Hockey League champion tonight?

GAME 1: Panthers 3, Oilers 0

GAME 2: Panthers 4, Oilers 1

GAME 3: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

GAME 4: Oilers 8, Panthers 1

GAME 5: Oilers 5, Panthers 3

GAME 6: Oilers 5, Panthers 1

GAME 7: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: