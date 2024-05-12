The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series tonight. With Florida leading the series, Boston will look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole. Puck-drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

After losing Games 2 and 3, Boston needs a win tonight. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 4 livestream options.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game 4 Without Cable

Game 4 of the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game today in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

What time is the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game 4 today?

Game 4 of the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs series will be played on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game 4 on today?

The Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game at TD Garden will be broadcast live by TBS.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Bruins at Panthers, Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Bruins at Panthers, Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Panthers at Bruins, Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Panthers at Bruins, Sunday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Bruins at Panthers, Tuesday, May 14 at TBD*

Game 6: Panthers at Bruins, Friday, May 17 at TBD*

Game 7: Bruins at Panthers, Sunday, May 19 at TBD*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

