The Conference Finals of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived. In the East, it’s a battle between the NHL’s top team in the regular season, the New York Rangers, and the defending conference champs, the Florida Panthers. A spot in the Stanley Cup Final is on the line as the Panthers and Rangers and Panthers meet in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Watch the Playoffs on Sling TV

The Rangers were the first team to qualify for the playoffs and now enter their second Eastern Conference Final in the last three years. Even though New York won the Presidents' Trophy in the regular season, the Panthers will offer the toughest test yet in this year's playoffs. The Atlantic Division’s No. 1 seed now have a shot at redemption after last year’s Stanley Cup Final loss.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers NHL playoff game tonight, including the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule and all the best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Finals Without Cable

The Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers will air across ESPN and ABC in the United States. If you don't have cable, you can still watch all the Stanley Cup Playoffs action tonight with Sling TV, FuboTV, ESPN+ and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN and TNT down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Panthers vs. Rangers game for free.

Hulu + Live TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Since most of the Eastern Conference Finals are airing on ESPN, you can stream the games with ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

What time is the Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1 tonight?

Game 1 of the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Finals series will be played on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1 on?

The Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Finals game at Madison Square Garden will be broadcast live by ESPN.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals schedule to watch every Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers game.

Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Ranger at Panthers, Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 7: Panthers at Rangers, Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

RELATED CONTENT: