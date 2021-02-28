With the Golden Globes beginning in just a few hours, 2021's delayed awards season officially in full swing. The show, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to take place live this Sunday, Feb. 28, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed to ET that the pair will host the show from opposite coasts -- with Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The show had to be pushed back from its typical January date, and a number of other awards shows have as well, including the GRAMMYs, now set for March 14, and the Oscars, which are scheduled for Apr. 25. See the full 2021 awards season calendar here.

Keep reading below for details on how to watch the announcement, the show itself, honorees, ET's coverage and everything else we know so far about the 2021 Golden Globes, including Golden Globes nominees, Golden Globes presenters and snubs and surprises.

How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes: The show airs live coast-to-coast on Sunday. Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, where you can watch the ceremony on TV, as well as on the NBC website with a TV provider login. For live TV streamers, a number of services include NBC, including Fubo TV,Sling, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV -- several of these offer free trials for new users.

Who is nominated? Nominations were revealed on Feb. 3, and you can see the full list of Golden Globes nomineeshere. Also check out the biggest Golden Globes snubs and surprises. We also know the honorees for two awards: Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Who's presenting? Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Renee Zellweger have been announced as presenters at the show. ET previously learned that the presenters will appear either in Los Angeles or New York live for the bicoastal ceremony, with COVID-19 protocals in place. Read more on the Golden Globes presentershere.

Who's hosting? Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made a powerhouse duo when they hosted the ceremony for three straight years, from 2013-2015. So, it's no surprise that this year, when the ceremony will have to be a little different, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went with some proven familiar faces at the helm.

How to watch ET's Golden Globes coverage: We will be covering the entire event on ETonline.com as well as on ET Live app and ETLive.com. We'll also be live on our social feeds, @etnow on Twitter, @entertainmenttonight on Instagram and Entertainment Tonight on Facebook. Also, tune intoEntertainment Tonightthe Monday following the show for a recap of all the winners and biggest moments.

Who will be this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors?Spike Lee's kids, 26-year-old Satchel and 24-year-old Jackson, will be this year's ambassadors.

Who is partnering with the Golden Globes? Feeding America, the United States largest hunger relief and food network organization, will be the philanthropic partner for the Golden Globes, the HFPA announced in February. Feeding America this past year has assisted many people facing food insecurity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, for Moet & Chandon's 30th anniversary of being the official champagne of the Golden Globes, the brand's "Toast for a Cause" charitable initiative will be in support of Feeding America as well.

