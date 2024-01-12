Streaming

How to Watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Online: Time and NFL Playoffs Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cowboys Packers
Patrick McDermott/Getty
By Andy Garden
Published: 9:59 AM PST, January 12, 2024

The Dallas Cowboys will face Jordan Love and the Packers on Sunday. Here's how to watch the game live.

The 2024 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us. This weekend's Wild Card Round will feature a NFC showdown when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas (12-5) ended the season on a two-game win streak to capture the NFC East title and No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the regular season leading the league with 36 touchdowns and recorded the third 4,000-yard season of his career.

With first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, Green Bay secured three-straight wins to punch their ticket as the No. 7 seed. After filling in for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, it will be Love's first playoff start. Here is everything to know about how to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, including live streaming options.

What time is the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

The postseason NFC battle between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys is set to kick off Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys Game Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys playoff game will be airing on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Sunday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.

Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys on Sling TV

Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys on Sling TV
Getty

Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys on Sling TV

With its Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to local Fox affiliates (where available), plus the NFL Network. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $22.50.

$45 $23

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys on FuboTV

Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys on FuboTV
Getty

Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys on FuboTV

FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels. 

$75/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

  • Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)
  • Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)
  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV)

Monday, January 15

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Game on Saturday

Streaming

How to Watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Game on Saturday

How to Watch Saturday's Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game

Streaming

How to Watch Saturday's Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game

How to Watch NFL Wild Card Weekend: Stream the NFL Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch NFL Wild Card Weekend: Stream the NFL Playoffs Online

How to Watch the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Streaming

How to Watch the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the 2023 NFL Season and More Live TV

Streaming

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the 2023 NFL Season and More Live TV

How to Find the Best Live TV Streaming Service for You

TV

How to Find the Best Live TV Streaming Service for You

Tags: