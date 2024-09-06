The NFL regular season is officially here. After last night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, we're finally in the midst of a new season.

Tonight, football fans can catch the First Friday game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. This not only marks the first international game of the season, but it's also the first time the NFL has held a game in Brazil. The easiest (and only) way to catch all the action by streaming the matchup on Peacock.

The preseason gave us a glimpse of what the Packers and Eagles have in store for this season, but Week 1 is where we truly see what these athletes are bringing to the table. Green Bay's quarterback Jordan Love and his teammates will take on quarterback Jaylen Hurt's Philadelphia team. Which team will end up the victor by the end of the fourth quarter — all the fun comes with actually watching to find out.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Green Bay vs. Philadelphia international game along with the channel, start times and live stream options.

When is the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL game?

The Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 1 international game takes place on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on?

The Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 1 international game will not air on cable. It is exclusively streaming on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game without cable

Since the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles game is streaming exclusively on Peacock, there is only one way to watch it and that's with a subscription to the platform.

The Packers vs. Eagles game will stream live on Peacock. After this game, you’ll also be able to watch Sunday Night Football live on Peacock. If you sign up now and use code TGIF at checkout, you can get your first four months of Peacock for just $4.99 per month. That’s over 30% off the regular price of $7.99 per month.

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week one of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Friday, September 6, 2024

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil at 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

