If you can't get enough of fashion competition shows (and looking for another one after bingeing the second season of Making the Cut), HBO Max's The Hype is bound to become your next obsession.

Premiering on August 12, The Hype is a new design competition that focuses on streetwear. Hosted by Complex Media's Speedy Morman, The Hype has 10 up-and-coming streetwear designers compete in weekly challenges to create innovative, visionary clothes that embrace the fashion, music, art and lifestyle influences of streetwear, while elevating their entrepreneurial prowess.

The contestants are judged by co-signers -- rapper and Migos member Offset, celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte (clients include Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner) and creative director Bephie Birkett. The series features special celebrity guests, including Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa. The winning look from each challenge will be available to shop on StockX, and the final winner of The Hype will win $150,000.

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched this week's episodes of HBO Max's The Hype. Read on for ET Style's episode recaps and shop the weekly winning looks on StockX.

Episode 1, 2 & 3

The competition kicked off with two challenges. First, the judges entered the Los Angeles design studio to check out the ten contestants' collections. Lumières designer Kai Nguyen won the first impression challenge, making him safe from the first elimination. Next, the designers were assigned to create a look for guest judge A$AP Ferg.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Every week each design will be critiqued by the judges during a photo shoot, for which each designer will show their creative directing skills. The judges co-signed Kai, making him the week's winner for the second time. Kai's look was also featured on a billboard in Downtown Los Angeles with Ferg dressed in the tactical-style green pocketed shirt and khaki trouser. Alani Taylor designer Murph and designer Jolleson were sent home.

The second episode had more special guests and one unexpected contestant. A new designer joined the group -- Against Medical Advise designer Wole Olosunde. For the challenge the designers created their own versions of a West Coast streetwear staple, the jacket, and model their own looks.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Stylist Aleali May, who became the first woman to design a unisex style of the Jordan sneaker, visited the studio. Wiz Khalifa was the guest judge at the classic car, low rider-themed photo shoot. Designer Justin Mensinger and the repurposed denim patch jacket won, while Avenue C designer Caroline Bentley Noble was eliminated.

The third episode gave us the competition's first group challenge. Last week's winner Justin selected the teams. Each group was assigned to create a look for a couple that tells the story of being young and in love, and the designs had to be at least 50% upcycled.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Tensions flared as teams tried to figure out how to combine their distinct styles while delivering a cohesive look. DeadBlud designer Camila Romero and newcomer Wole won for their military-style vest look. AKINGS designer Alan King was sent home.

Stay tuned to ET Style as we update you each week with details from the episode and how to shop the winning looks.

