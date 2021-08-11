If you can't get enough of fashion competition shows (and looking for another one after bingeing the second season of Making the Cut), HBO Max's The Hype is bound to become your next obsession.

Premiering on August 12, The Hype is a new design competition that focuses on streetwear. Hosted by Complex Media's Speedy Morman, The Hype has 10 up-and-coming streetwear designers compete in weekly challenges to create innovative, visionary clothes that embrace the fashion, music, art and lifestyle influences of streetwear, while elevating their entrepreneurial prowess.

The contestants are judged by co-signers -- rapper and Migos member Offset, celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte (clients include Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner) and creative director Bephie Birkett. The series features special celebrity guests, including Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa. The winning look from each challenge will be available to shop on StockX, and the final winner of The Hype will win $150,000.

You know we'll be watching. So check back for ET Style's weekly episode recaps and to shop the winning looks before they're gone.

