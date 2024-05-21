Shop
How to Watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals: Start Time, Game 1 Livestream

Jayson Tatum Tyrese Haliburton
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 3:00 AM PDT, May 21, 2024

The Celtics and Pacers square off in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Here's how to watch Game 1.

The Eastern Conference Finals are here. Tonight, the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers will take on the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics with a berth in the 2024 NBA Finals at stake. This is the seventh time in playoff history that these two teams have gone head-to-head and the Celtics have won four of them. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. 

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Pacers punched their ticket to the third round after beating the New York Knicks 130-109 in Game 7 on Sunday. Boston has not played since Wednesday after eliminating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. The Celtics will also host Game 2 on Thursday before the series shifts to Indianapolis for Memorial Day weekend. 

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game, including the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Without Cable

The first game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will be televised on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's Pacers vs. Celtics game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch Pacers vs. Celtics Game 1 on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch games live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is 50% off your first month.

$60 $30

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

Watch Pacers vs. Celtics Game 1 for free on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Pacers vs. Celtics playoff game for free. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch Pacers vs. Celtics Game 1 for free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Pacers vs. Celtics game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, ABC and TNT. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtic game today?

Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals will be played on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtic game on?

Tonight's Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game will air live on ESPN.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) 

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) 

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) 

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) 

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)* 

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)* 

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

* = if necessary

