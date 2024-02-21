The 2024 Major League Soccer season kicks off tonight. Considering this will be the MLS' first full season of Lionel Messi mania, it is only fitting for the season opener to be a match between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake. Joining Inter Miami this year is Messi's long-time Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. The match is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on Apple TV+.

Watch Messi's Match on Apple TV+

Miami's addition of Suarez gives Messi a third former Barca teammate along with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. They are playing together for the first time since the 2019-2020 season in Spain. Despite missing out on the MLS Cup playoffs last season, Inter Miami enter the 2024 season as the favorites to lift the cup.

Here's everything to know about how to watch today's Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake 2024 MLS season opener, including the start time and best live stream option.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake

Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake will be broadcast on Apple TV+ as part of the MLS Season Pass package. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans gain access to every MLS game this season with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content and more.

Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month, or $99 per season. However, if you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month, or $79 per season.

You can stream matches live or watch them from the start anytime on demand. MLS Season Pass is not only the streaming home of every live MLS regular-season match, but it will also feature the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Campeones Cup, and select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches and tournaments all in one place.

What time is Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake?

The MLS Season Opener between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake on?

Tonight's soccer game will not be shown on traditional TV. Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake can only be watched on Apple TV+ through MLS Season Pass.

