Pacific Division rivals collide at Crypto.com Arena tonight when the Los Angeles Clippers welcome in the Los Angeles Lakers. It's the two teams' fourth and final meeting of the 2023-4 NBA regular season.

Both the Lakers and Clippers remain two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tonight, each squad will be looking to get back on the winning track after Sunday's losses. The Lakers were defeated 113-123 by the Phoenix Suns while the Clippers faced a 107-123 upset against the Sacramento Kings. In the three previous games between LA teams, the Lakers have won two of them.

Here's how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game tonight, including all the best livestream options.

How to watch the Lakers vs. Clippers game

The Lakers vs. Clippers game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can still stream today's game on Sling TV, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Lakers vs. Clippers game online for free.

In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

With a subscription to NBA League Pass, fans will have access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason. Subscriptions also include access to NBA TV’s 24/7 stream, which offers analysis, games, exclusive features, interviews, press conferences and live events.

NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most NBA games this season. Right now, there is an NBA League Pass deal with seven free days of streaming before a reduced cost of $49.99 per season. If you prefer to watch games without commercials and get access to in-arena streams, the League Pass Premium plan is also on sale for $74.99 per season.

What time is the Lakers vs. Clippers game?

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Lakers vs. Clippers game on?

The Lakers vs. Clippers game will air live on ESPN.

Where to get Lakers vs. Clippers tickets

If you are in Los Angeles tonight, there are still last-minute tickets available to the Lakers vs. Clippers game on sites like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats starting at $79.

