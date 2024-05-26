The Western Conference Finals head to the Lone Star State tonight for Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. With Anthony Edwards battling Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, this series is filled with star power. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Without Cable

Every game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals will be televised on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or Max with a sports add-on.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with TNT and ESPN down to just $22.50. The comprehensive Orange + Blue package is only $30 with the Sling TV deal and includes ABC, which is the channel the NBA Finals will air on this year.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch games live.

Launched on Max last October, the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On features sports events from NBA, MLB, NHL, U.S. Soccer and more, including all live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV). To access the premium sports package, you’ll need a base Max subscription with plans starting at $10 per month.

For a limited time, the B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for free. After the promotional period ends, you can add the B/R Sports Add-On starting at $9.99 per month.

You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ESPN and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 tonight?

Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Finals will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 on?

Tonight's Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks game of the Western Conference finals will air live on TNT.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

GAME 1: Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs Timberwolves Thursday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)*

GAME 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)*

* = if necessary

