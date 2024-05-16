After beginning the 2024-25 WNBA season with a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are squaring off against the New York Liberty at home tonight. This will be the Fever's first home game and they're up against Sabrina Ionescu and two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

While Prime Video is typically the home for Amazon Originals along with more TV shows and movies, the streaming service will carry 17 WNBA games this year. Four of those matchups will feature the Indiana Fever, including tonight's battle with the New York Liberty.

Get ready for Caitlin Clark's home debut. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game tonight.

How to watch the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game without cable

Tonight's New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game will stream on Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service is free if you have a Prime membership. Right now, you can get three months of Amazon Prime for just $7.49 per month just in time for Prime Day 2024 in July. After three months, the cost of a Prime membership will renew at $14.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.

Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

You can also watch Caitlin Clark's next game with a subscription to FuboTV. Because the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game is airing on WWOR and WTHR-13 locally, Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service gets you access to these channels to watch the WNBA game live tonight.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the trial offer to stream the Liberty vs. Fever game for free.

What time is the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the New York Liberty is Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 pm. PT).

What channel is the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game on?

The New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game will air on Prime Video, WWOR and WTHR-13.

Where to get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, sweatshirts, hats and more gear can be found at Fanatics here.

When will Caitlin Clark play against Angel Reese?

After squaring off in the 2023 national championship game when the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will meet again when the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBA TV.

