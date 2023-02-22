Adam Scott and the old Party Down gang are retying their iconic pink bow ties for a brand new season of the 2009 workplace comedy. Over a decade since season 2 aired, the raunchy catering crew will reunite for a six-episode revival on Starz.

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd, Party Down follows a ragtag team of Hollywood wannabes who moonlight as caterers. The series’ original ensemble cast featured plenty of now-familiar faces in comedy, including Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally. The Party Down revival premieres on Starz on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. EST.

Watch on Feb. 24

Party Down season 3 picks up ten years down the line, when an unexpected reunion brings the former coworkers back into each other’s lives. Together, the Party Down crew continues to face bizarre events and rowdy partygoers all across Los Angeles. Along with most of the original cast — except, sadly, Lizzy Caplan, who is busy making the series adaptation of Fatal Attraction — the Party Down revival adds Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao into the mix, plus appearances from Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman, Jennifer Garner, James Marsden and more.

On filming Season 3, Scott told ET, "it was really special" to not only get back into uniform, but to also get to work with everybody again. "The thing that freaked me out was not only seeing everybody together, which we have gotten together over the years here and there, but seeing everyone play those characters again was sort of shocking how much it moved me and how much I missed these characters," he said.

Here’s how to watch the long-awaited third season of Party Down:

When does the Party Down reboot come out?

Over a decade since Party Down season 2 aired, a new six-episode season of Party Down will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Where to watch the Party Down revival series

Party Down season 3 will air on Starz and be available to stream on the Starz app.

Watch on Feb. 24

Where to watch Party Down Seasons 1 and 2

The first two seasons of Party Down are also available to stream on Starz.

Watch Now

How much does Starz cost?

Right now, you can get a 3-month subscription to Starz for just $5. After that, if you want to continue your subscription, Starz costs $9 monthly.

Sign Up

Owned by Lionsgate, Starz is both a cable TV network and an ad-free streaming platform. You can subscribe to Starz directly or add the Starz add-on to your Amazon Prime Video subscription. If you subscribe through Prime Video, you can get a 7-day free trial period.

Try free via Amazon

What else is on Starz?

The perhaps not-so-popular streaming platform is actually home to a ton of great content, including blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and more.

See more Starz movies

In addition to Party Down, Starz has plenty of other series such as the new Julia Roberts drama Gaslit, P-Valley, Outlander and more.

See more Starz shows

Starz Starz Starz Get 3 months of Starz for just $5, or try the platform free for a week with Amazon Prime Video. $9 $5 FOR THREE MONTHS Sign Up to Watch $9 $0 Try Free

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Daisy Jones & the Six' — Release Date, Cast, and More

How to Watch 'Sharper' Online — New Julianne Moore Movie Now Streaming

How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’ Online: New Spielberg Movie Now Streaming

How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' — Out Now

How to Watch 'Yellowstone' Online Before Season 5 Returns This Summer



