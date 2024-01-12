The opening round of 2024 NFL Playoffs ends with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Considering how the Bucs and Eagles have faced off in the postseason five times, this is a rivalry match that dates back decades. While Tampa Bay enters the playoffs having won five of their last six games, Philadelphia lost five of its last six to end the regular season. The Eagles beat the Bucs pretty easily in Week 3, but the stakes are much higher now.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card matchup on Monday Night Football, including live streaming options.

What time is the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game?

The NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to kick off Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game will be airing on ESPN and ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Monday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game along with the rest of the NFL playoff games airing on ESPN. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game for free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV, Sling TV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV)

Monday, January 15

