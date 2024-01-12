The Eagles and Buccaneers cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday. Here's how to watch and stream the game.
The opening round of 2024 NFL Playoffs ends with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Considering how the Bucs and Eagles have faced off in the postseason five times, this is a rivalry match that dates back decades. While Tampa Bay enters the playoffs having won five of their last six games, Philadelphia lost five of its last six to end the regular season. The Eagles beat the Bucs pretty easily in Week 3, but the stakes are much higher now.
Here is everything to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card matchup on Monday Night Football, including live streaming options.
What time is the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game?
The NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to kick off Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).
How to watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game
The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game will be airing on ESPN and ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Monday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.
Watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN and NFL Network. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game along with the rest of the NFL playoff games airing on ESPN. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.
Watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers on ESPN+
Stream sports live and on-demand including NFL, UFC, MLS, and MLB. You can also bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for even more streaming options.
How to watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game for free
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
Watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers on FuboTV
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule
Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.
Saturday, January 13
- Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, January 14
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV, Sling TV)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV)
Monday, January 15
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, FuboTV, Sling TV)
