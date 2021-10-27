How to Watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

Bravoholics, rejoice! Your reality TV Super Bowl is almost here -- and it comes in the form of an all-star special that features fan-favorite cast members from across the Real Housewives universe as they embark on a luxurious getaway together. Sound too good to be true? Fear not -- it's totally real and sure to be chock-full of drama.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is set to premiere on Peacock on Nov. 18, and will follow seven Housewives as they join forces for a luxurious vacation together, including: Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

The news of the show first made waves beginning in April, when Peacock announced the series and teased which Real Housewives stars would make an appearance. While many details are still under wraps, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga did confess to ET that there were some "tense" moments on set.

"Hour one there was tension immediately in the room. Listen, it's a lot of big personalities. They brought their A-game. Everyone brought their A-game, Bravo put in their strong personality girls, and we made a great show," Gorga told ET exclusively.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will be available to watch on Peacock beginning Nov. 18. Want more drama from your favorite housewives? You can also catch up on on past seasons of the cult-favorite franchise that are now streaming on Peacock. (We may receive an affiliate commission if you subscribe to a service through our links.)

