If you loved watching several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives join forces for a luxurious vacation in Turks and Caicos, buckle up for a trip down memory lane with an all-star second season. For the first time since their departure from The Real Housewives, eight iconic ladies will collide at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The reality TV Super Bowl premieres on Thursday, June 23. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club will feature eight all-star Housewives alumnae from coast-to-coast, including Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

How to watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club: The Real Housewives event is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Want more drama from your favorite housewives? You can also catch up on on past seasons of the cult-favorite franchise on the streaming platform.

Try Peacock for Free

Three of the seven episodes will drop on June 23, with a new episode available to stream each Thursday following.

Peacock Free doesn't cost you a thing, but you don’t have access to the full library of content and instead you can only watch select movies and shows. If you want to unlock all of the content Peacock has to offer, you can upgrade your account to Peacock Premium at $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on TV. Then there is Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month and gives you all the shows and movies the Premium model offers but without the ads.

Catch up on the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Samsung's Frame TV Is On Sale Now: Save Up to $1,000

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide

How to Decorate Like One of the 'Real Housewives' This Christmas

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Trailer Is Here!

7 Reveals From 'Real Housewives' Tell-All 'Not All Diamonds and Rosé'

Heather Locklear Addresses Rumor She Might Join Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'

Kenya Moore Explains Her ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Feud With Ramona Singer (Exclusive)