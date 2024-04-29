The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their first-round 2024 NHL Playoffs series tonight. Leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, Florida now returns to their home ice with a second chance to eliminate the Lightning.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers NHL playoff game, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch the game on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV — all detailed below.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Lightning vs. Panthers NHL playoff game for free.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Playoff Game 5?

Game 5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs series will be played on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the first-round series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Wednesday, May 1 at TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

