The Volunteers and Sooners face off in a crucial Week 4 showdown. Here's how to watch the game at home.
The 2024 college football season has entered another jam-packed Saturday with more of the games on the weekend slate starting to count for conference standings. Tonight the Oklahoma Sooners get their official welcome to the SEC as they host the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the Vols' first real test of the season.
Watch NCAA Football on Sling TV
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will be back at his alma mater. In 2000, Heupel was the Sooners’ quarterback — leading them to the BCS national championship while finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race. That makes tonight's must-watch game a homecoming of sorts.
Fans who can’t make the trip to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium can still stream the game live at home. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma NCAA football game tonight, including the full Week 4 schedule and all the best livestream options.
How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Football Game Without Cable
Tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma college football game will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers matchup live with Sling TV and more options detailed below.
Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on Sling TV
One of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Football Game Online for Free
Right now, both FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV are offering free trials. Keep reading below and sign up to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game without cable for free.
Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma for free on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game at no cost.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on FuboTV. Get $30 off your first month of streaming for a limited time.
Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma for free on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.
Stream College Football on Hulu + Live TV
Get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month. You'll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels.
When is the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma NCAA football game?
The Tennessee vs. Oklahoma college football Week 4 game kicks off Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).
What channel is the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma NCAA football game on?
Tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC.
2024 NCAA College Football Week 4 Schedule
Week 4 of college football brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 4 of the 2024 NCAA football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Thursday, September 19
- 7:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Appalachian State, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Edward Waters at Benedict, ESPN2
Friday, September 20
- 7:30 p.m. — Stanford at Syracuse, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, FOX
- 10 p.m. — San Jose State at Washington State, CW Network
Saturday, September 21
- 12 p.m. — NC State at Clemson, ABC
- 12 p.m. — Marshall at Ohio State, FOX
- 12 p.m. — Florida at Mississippi State, ESPN
- 12 p.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN2
- 12 p.m. — Tulane at Louisiana, ESPNU
- 12 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, FS1
- 12 p.m. — James Madison at UNC, ACC Network
- 12 p.m. — Charlotte at Indiana, Big Ten Network
- 12 p.m. — Villanova at Maryland, Big Ten Network
- 12 p.m. — Rice at Army, CBS Sports Network
- 12:45 p.m. — Ohio at Kentucky, SEC Network
- 2 p.m. — Arkansas State at Iowa State, ESPN+
- 2 p.m. — Virginia at Coastal Carolina, ESPN+
- 3:30 p.m. — Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, ESPN+
- 3:30 p.m. — USC at Michigan, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Miami (OH) at Notre Dame, NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Texas Tech, FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
- 3:30 p.m. — Kent State at Penn State, Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. — Memphis at Navy, CBS Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. — Youngstown State at Pitt, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra
- 3:45 p.m. — UCLA at LSU, ABC
- 4 p.m. — Utah at Oklahoma State, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Duke at MTSU, ESPNU
- 4:15 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC Network
- 5 p.m. — TCU at SMU, CW Network
- 5 p.m. — UTEP at Colorado State, truTV
- 7 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) at South Florida, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Cal at Florida State, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Northwestern at Washington, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at UConn, CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, ESPN+
- 7:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Oklahoma, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, NBC
- 7:30 p.m. — Akron at South Carolina, ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Texas A&M, ESPN+ and SEC Network+
- 7:45 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, SEC Network
- 8 p.m. — Baylor at Colorado, FOX
- 8 p.m. — Michigan State at Boston College, ACC Network
- 8 p.m. — UL Monroe at Texas, ESPN+ and SEC Network+
- 8:30 p.m. — Purdue at Oregon State, CW Network
- 8:30 p.m. — Fresno State at New Mexico, truTV
- 10 p.m. — Portland State at Boise State, FS1
- 10:30 p.m. — Kansas State at BYU, ESPN
RELATED CONTENT: