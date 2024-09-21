The 2024 college football season has entered another jam-packed Saturday with more of the games on the weekend slate starting to count for conference standings. Tonight the Oklahoma Sooners get their official welcome to the SEC as they host the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the Vols' first real test of the season.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will be back at his alma mater. In 2000, Heupel was the Sooners’ quarterback — leading them to the BCS national championship while finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race. That makes tonight's must-watch game a homecoming of sorts.

Fans who can’t make the trip to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium can still stream the game live at home. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma NCAA football game tonight, including the full Week 4 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Football Game Without Cable

Tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma college football game will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers matchup live with Sling TV and more options detailed below.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.

How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Football Game Online for Free

Right now, both FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV are offering free trials. Keep reading below and sign up to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game without cable for free.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game at no cost.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

When is the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma NCAA football game?

The Tennessee vs. Oklahoma college football Week 4 game kicks off Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Tennessee vs. Oklahoma NCAA football game on?

Tonight's Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 4 Schedule

Week 4 of college football brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 4 of the 2024 NCAA football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 19

7:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Appalachian State, ESPN

8 p.m. — Edward Waters at Benedict, ESPN2

Friday, September 20

7:30 p.m. — Stanford at Syracuse , ESPN

Stanford at Syracuse 8 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska , FOX

Illinois at Nebraska 10 p.m. — San Jose State at Washington State, CW Network

Saturday, September 21

12 p.m. — NC State at Clemson, ABC

12 p.m. — Marshall at Ohio State, FOX

12 p.m. — Florida at Mississippi State, ESPN

12 p.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN2

12 p.m. — Tulane at Louisiana, ESPNU

12 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, FS1

12 p.m. — James Madison at UNC, ACC Network

12 p.m. — Charlotte at Indiana, Big Ten Network

12 p.m. — Villanova at Maryland, Big Ten Network

12 p.m. — Rice at Army, CBS Sports Network

12:45 p.m. — Ohio at Kentucky, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Arkansas State at Iowa State, ESPN+

2 p.m. — Virginia at Coastal Carolina, ESPN+

3:30 p.m. — Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech, ESPN+

3:30 p.m. — USC at Michigan, CBS

3:30 p.m. — Miami (OH) at Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, ESPN

3:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Texas Tech, FS1

3:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

3:30 p.m. — Kent State at Penn State, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. — Memphis at Navy, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. — Youngstown State at Pitt, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra

3:45 p.m. — UCLA at LSU, ABC

4 p.m. — Utah at Oklahoma State, FOX

4 p.m. — Duke at MTSU, ESPNU

4:15 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC Network

5 p.m. — TCU at SMU, CW Network

5 p.m. — UTEP at Colorado State, truTV

7 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) at South Florida, ESPN

7 p.m. — Cal at Florida State, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Northwestern at Washington, FS1

7 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at UConn, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, ESPN+

7:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Oklahoma, ABC

7:30 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, NBC

7:30 p.m. — Akron at South Carolina, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Texas A&M, ESPN+ and SEC Network+

7:45 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, SEC Network

8 p.m. — Baylor at Colorado, FOX

8 p.m. — Michigan State at Boston College, ACC Network

8 p.m. — UL Monroe at Texas, ESPN+ and SEC Network+

8:30 p.m. — Purdue at Oregon State, CW Network

8:30 p.m. — Fresno State at New Mexico, truTV

10 p.m. — Portland State at Boise State, FS1

10:30 p.m. — Kansas State at BYU, ESPN

