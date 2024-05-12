The Edmonton Oilers are back home for Game 3 in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Edmonton evened the series with a 4-3 overtime win at Vancouver on Friday night and will not look to keep their momentum going. Puck-drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Oilers came close to having to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole. Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard evened up the best-of-seven series up though. Edmonton are heavy favorites to make it two in a row and take their first lead of the series. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

How to Watch the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 3 Without Cable

Game 3 of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 3 in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

What time is the Canucks vs. Oilers NHL Playoff game tonight?

Game 3 of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Canucks vs. Oilers game on tonight?

The Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place will be broadcast live by TBS.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Oilers at Canucks, Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Oilers at Canucks, Friday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Canucks at Oilers, Sunday, May 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Canucks at Oilers, Tuesday, May 14 at TBD (ESPN)

Game 5: Oilers at Canucks, Thursday, May 16 (TBD)*

Game 6: Canucks at Oilers, Saturday, May 18 (TBD)*

Game 7: Oilers at Canucks, Monday, May 20 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

