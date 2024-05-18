The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers meet tonight in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round. With a 3-2 series lead, the Canucks have the Oilers on the brink of elimination. Edmonton needs a win at home to stay alive. Puck-drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Vancouver scored Thursday's Game 5 winner with 33 seconds remaining in the third period. Will the Canucks punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff game, including all the best Game 6 livestream options.

Game 6 of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any Stanley Cup Playoff games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Canucks vs. Oilers NHL playoff game for free.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

What time is the Canucks vs. Oilers game tonight?

Game 6 of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Canucks vs. Oilers game on tonight?

The Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place will be broadcast live by ESPN.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Oilers at Canucks, Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Oilers at Canucks, Friday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Canucks at Oilers, Sunday, May 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Canucks at Oilers, Tuesday, May 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Oilers at Canucks, Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 6: Canucks at Oilers, Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7: Oilers at Canucks, Monday, May 20 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

