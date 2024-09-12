The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, and Thursday Night Football returns tonight with a stacked lineup of games. Today marks the start of NFL Week 2 and Prime Video's first official week of Thursday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins going head to head. Kickoff at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

When it comes to Thursday Night Football, Amazon's Prime Video will be the exclusive home of TNF for the regular NFL season.

Following the Bills vs. Dolphins matchup is a weekly lineup of 16 games, the second annual Black Friday game, plus the streamer is hosting its first-ever NFL Wild Card Playoff game. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video along with the full schedule and games and start times.

How to watch Thursday Night Football live

Viewers in the United States can watch Thursday Night Football games live at home on Prime Video or on the go using the Prime Video smart app. Simply go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer or mobile device, and you’ll see TNF games on the home page, sports page, or under “live and upcoming events.”

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Thursday Night Football ?

Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees. If you're not a Prime member and haven't been one in the last 12 months, you can sign up for 50% off your first three months of Prime to catch several weeks of TNF for less.

After your trial, an Amazon Prime membership costs only $14.99 per month and includes all the benefits of Prime, including fast, free delivery, digital entertainment and shopping discounts. You could also save by paying for the annual membership of $139. If you’re looking to save more, and just want to watch TNF games without the other benefits of Prime, a Prime Video membership is only $8.99 per month.

Where else can I stream Thursday Night Football games?

Thursday Night Football games will also be available through the NFL mobile app via NFL+.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to live stream NFL games — including Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football — on your mobile device. Starting at $50 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ offers access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

What is Black Friday Football?

Prime Video and the NFL joined forces last year to create a new sports holiday tradition on the national sports calendar. In the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, fans were treated to a classic AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. This year, viewers will get to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders matchup during the big event.

2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule

Below, view the full schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times. TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EDT with TNF Postgame Show and TNF Nightcap providing post-game recap and analysis.

Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and multi-Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit call the main broadcast weekly, with sideline reports from Kaylee Hartung. TNF host Charissa Thompson, along with analysts and former NFL stars Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman, comprise TNF’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Week 2

Thursday, September 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 3

Thursday, September 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 4

Thursday, September 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 5

Thursday, October 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 6

Thursday, October 10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 7

Thursday, October 17

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 8

Thursday, October 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 9

Thursday, October 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 10

Thursday, November 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 11

Thursday, November 13

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 12

Thursday, November 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 13

Friday, November 29

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:00 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 14

Thursday, December 5

Greenbay Packers at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 15

Thursday, December 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 16

Thursday, December 19

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 17

Thursday, December 26

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

