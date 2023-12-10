The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints face off in Week 14. Here's how to watch the game live.
These teams met in Week 2 with New Orleans winning 20-17 on the road. Carolina (1-11) is now coming off a tough road loss to Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, New Orleans (5-7) has lost its last three games, but remains in the NFC South picture and can get back into the division title picture. The Saints sit at 11th in the conference, but are just one game behind the division leading Atlanta Falcons.
Ready for some football? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints live at home.
When is the Panthers vs. Saints game?
How to Watch the Panthers vs. Saints Game
The Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game will be airing on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.
Stream the NFL on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN and NFL Network. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.
Stream the NFL on NFL+
An NFL+ subscription costs $7 per month. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $15/month, you'll get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.
ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching today's Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game along with the rest of this season's NFL games airing on ESPN. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.
Stream the NFL on ESPN+
Stream sports live and on-demand including NFL, UFC, MLS, and MLB. You can also bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for even more streaming options.
How to Watch the Panthers vs. Saints Game for Free
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
Stream the NFL on FuboTV
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule
Below, view the schedule for the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.
Week 14
Sunday, December 10
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)
Monday, December 11
- Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)
- Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)
Week 15
Thursday, December 14
- Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)
Sunday, December 17
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)
Monday, December 18
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)
Week 16
Thursday, December 21
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)
Saturday, December 23
- Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)
- Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)
Sunday, December 24
- Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)
- New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)
Monday, December 25
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)
Week 17
Thursday, December 28
- New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)
Saturday, December 30
- Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)
Sunday, December 31
- Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)
