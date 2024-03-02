The Los Angeles Lakers return to Crypto Arena today for the second time this week. This time, the Lakers will face the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets. Two Western Conference titans will square off for their third meeting of the 2023-4 NBA regular season at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a record of 0-2 against the Nuggets this NBA season. When these two teams last met on February 8, Jamal Murray scored 29 points and the Nuggets held off the Lakers in the final minutes for a 114-106 victory. Denver snapped Los Angeles' three-game winning streak and now the Lakers will be seeking revenge.

Here's how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game today, including all the best livestream options.

How to watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game without cable

The Nuggets vs. Lakers game will air on ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can still stream today's game on Sling TV, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game live on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Nuggets vs. Lakers game online for free.

In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game live on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game live on NBA League Pass

With a subscription to NBA League Pass, fans will have access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason. Because today's Nuggets vs. Lakers game is on ABC and ESPN, the game will not be available to watch live. NBA League Pass subscribers can listen live or watch approximately three hours after the game.

NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most NBA games this season. Right now, there is an NBA League Pass deal with seven free days of streaming before a reduced cost of $49.99 per season. If you prefer to watch games without commercials and get access to in-arena streams, the League Pass Premium plan is also on sale for $74.99 per season.

What time is the Nuggets vs. Lakers game today?

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Nuggets vs. Lakers game on?

The Nuggets vs. Lakers game will air live on ABC and ESPN.

Where to get Nuggets vs. Lakers tickets

If you are in Los Angeles tonight, there are still last-minute tickets available to the Nuggets vs. Lakers game on sites like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats starting at $86.

