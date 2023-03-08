How to Watch UnPrisoned Starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo

Kerry Washington is once again taking on a lead role in a Hulu Original. Just a few years ago, Washington shined in her portrayal of Mia Warren in the mini-series Little Fires Everywhere based on the best-selling book, and she is now taking on a new character in UnPrisoned, a show premiering on Hulu this Friday, March 10.

UnPrisoned is a 30-minute comedy, or rather dramedy, full of heartfelt moments as well as laughs. In the show, Washington plays Paige Alexander, a single mom and therapist whose life gets thrown a loop when her estranged father, played by Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) is released from prison and begins to stay with her and her son.

Washington spoke to Variety about UnPrisoned saying, "I think this family's such a great example because they are really trying to love each other and be the best they can and I'm so inspired by the characters on the show."

The show is the latest from Disney's Onyx Collective, a content brand that aims to highlight projects from creators of color and underrepresented groups. In fact, UnPrisoned is based on the real-life of the show's creator, author Tracy McMillan, who has written episodes of United States of Tara and Mad Men. UnPrisoned's showrunner, Yvette Lee Bowser, is well known for creating the beloved '90s series Living Single.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch UnPrisoned.

When does UnPrisioned Premier?

The first episode of UnPrisioned is dropping on Hulu, Friday, March 10. There are eight episodes of UnPrisoned that will be dropped weekly after the premiere episode on Friday.

How to watch UnPrisoned Online

Since it's a Hulu Original comedy, the only way to watch UnPrisoned is with a Hulu membership. If you have yet to try out Hulu, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Who stars in UnPrisioned?

The biggest names appearing on the show are Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. Newcomer Faly Rakotohavana will play Washington's son. Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) will also appear in several episodes of the season.

