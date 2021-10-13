Howie Mandel Says He's 'Home and Doing Better' After Passing Out and Being Rushed to the Hospital
Howie Mandel is home from the hospital after passing out at a local Starbucks in Los Angeles Wednesday. The America's Got Talent star took to Twitter that same afternoon to share that he was "home and doing better," adding that dehydration and low blood sugar were to blame for his fall.
"I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar." Mandel shared.
The host and TV judge went on to thank the nurses and doctors who took care of him as well as everyone who reached out to him after the news broke.
"I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me," he continued. "Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"
According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Mandel was at his local Starbucks with his wife and friends when he suddenly passed out and fell over before being laid out on a cement bench.
A rep for LAFD told ET that they received a call at 10:03 a.m. of a 65-year-old male experiencing a medical problem. They responded to the Woodland Hills Starbucks, and transported the man to a local hospital in nearby Tarzana.
While it wasn't immediately clear at the time why the Deal or No Deal host passed out, those at the scene told TMZ that Mandel was able to sit up by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.
Just a few days ago, Mandel shared that he had undergone an endoscopy and a colonoscopy.
"Colonoscopy," he captioned the clip on Instagram. "Recovery audition."
In the video, Mandel showed off his post-procedure outfit and his encounter with a fellow patient who recognized his voice and "tried to audition for AGT as he was waking up."
"I just came out of my colonoscopy," he shared. "The doctors here were nice enough to let me wear a one piece -- with just a flap in the back," he joked.
Mandel has been very open about his health in the past, including his struggles with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, specifically as it pertains to his fear of germs.
