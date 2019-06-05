Hugh Grant feels like his days as a romantic comedy star are over for good.

The 58-year-old actor, who has starred in movies like Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary and About a Boy, reveals in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he's gladly put those types of projects behind him.

"I've gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore," he jokes. "So now I've done other things and I've got marginally less self-hatred."

Grant says he felt like he was in a box at the time, but "not one you can complain about."

"I was being paid tons of money. I was very lucky," he recalls. "And most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face -- one or two are shockers, but on the whole I can look them in the face and people like them. And I am a big believer that our job is to entertain. It's not to practice some weird, quasi-religious experience."

"I see us as craftsmen along with the guy who does the lights and the guy who edits and the guy who pushes the dolly," he adds. "Because if it's not that, I think it's a bit masturbatory. Can I say 'masturbatory'?"

Knowing what he knows now, Grant admits there are a few things he would have done differently in his career.

"Just about everything. Every decision I ever made was probably wrong," he confesses. "After Four Weddings, and the world was my oyster, I should've made interesting decisions and done different stuff. Instead, I repeated myself almost identically about 17 times in a row."

ET caught up with Grant earlier this year at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he opened up about whether he'd be down to star in Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology series for the U.K.'s popular Red Nose Day charity event.

"We shot a 14-minute little sequelette," Grant revealed. "I'll tell you what, everyone who was asked from the original film said yes and turned up and we all look pretty ropy now, but we're all good sports. We did it."

Hear more in the video below.

