Hulk Hogan and His Wife Sky Daily Get Baptized in Florida

Hulk Hogan is a new man. The WWE legend took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared that he and his new wife, Sky Daily, have gotten baptized.

The Hulkster shared video of him and Sky getting baptized at a Largo, Florida, church. The husband-wife tandem are seen wearing white, though Hulk also donned his trademark bandana on his head (in white, of course). Much like Daddy Yankee, Hulk shared in his caption that the "total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day" of his life.

He added, "No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!"

Hulk and Sky's big day came nearly three months after their other big day, when the 70-year-old and 45-year-old tied the knot at another church in Florida.

Those nuptials came some two months after he popped the question in July after dating for more than a year. Hulk's re-dedication of his life comes after he made personal revelations that included quitting alcohol. He spoke to Muscle & Health earlier this summer and said quitting alcohol led to him lose 40 pounds.

Hulk, whose real name is Terry Bollea, also opened up about walking down a dark path when it came to prescription pills after enduring more than a dozen major surgeries, including 10 on his back alone.

"I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle," he said. "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements and abdominal and shoulder surgeries."

Hulk also opened up about being seven months sober at the time, and what led to making the decision of quitting booze.

"I was at a New Year’s Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn’t condone or like," he said. "I saw myself in this environment, and I went, 'You know what? I don’t know how I got here, but I’m done.' It was just that one thing."

"I was around people who believed and behaved differently from me, and I just said, 'I’m out,'" he continued. "It feels much better to be so clear-headed. I’m no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don’t have an addictive personality. I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I’m done, I’m done."

