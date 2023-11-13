Hunter Schafer is appreciative of the fans who feel she'd be the perfect choice to star as the eponymous princess in a live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

The 24-year-old Euphoria star walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

Schafer stunned in a cascading, silvery ensemble on Monday while she smiled for photos before she spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about the fan casting and suggestion that she'd be a great Princess of Hyrule.

"I mean, yeah! Obviously. That would be so cool," a jubilant Schafer exclaimed.

It was announced last week that Nintendo was actively developing a big-screen adaptation of its massively successful and long-running adventure game franchise, and that they'd tapped Maze Runner director Wes Ball to helm the project.

Immediately, the fan casting suggestions began to pour in -- both for who should play the titular princess and who should take up the Master Sword as the heroic adventurer Link.

"I've seen another wave of the fan cast and everything, which is just really sweet," Schafer said. "I'm honored that they even think of me for that."

As for her forthcoming project, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Schafer plays Tigris Snow -- the older cousin to Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

The long-awaited prequel series is set 64 years before the original Hunger Games film, when a young Snow is the last hope for his failing lineage, which has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. He is assigned to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12, in the 10th Hunger Games.

When her charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates and the pair unites to turn the odds in their favor. As Snow battles his instincts for good and evil, he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

However, they will face the villainous machinations of the serpent-loving Head Gamemaster Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) and the powerful forces who look to maintain the power and fear of the games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters Nov. 17.

