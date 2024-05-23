Celine Dion is telling her own story and giving fans a look at her illustrious career and personal life.

The first trailer for the 56-year-old singer's documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, dropped on Thursday, and begins with a clip of Dion belting out an extremely loud note in the studio before asking the sound engineer if it's "OK."

"My voice is the conductor of my life," she says. "When your voice brings you joy, you're the best of yourself. I need my instrument."

'I Am: Celine Dion' will give the world a look inside the singer's private battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. - Amazon Prime Video

The trailer also shows her sons taking the stage during one of her concerts, and her spending time in her wardrobe storage. Dion shares three sons, René-Charles Angélil and twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil, with her late husband and former manager, René Angélil.

However, things take a turn in the trailer when a 9-1-1 operator's voice is heard. The trailer then cuts to when Dion recorded her message announcing to fans that she has Stiff Person Syndrome. Dion then becomes emotional as she speaks about her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome and how it's taken a toll on her career.

"It's not hard to do a show," she says over footage of her taking medicine and sitting in rehearsals. "It's hard to cancel a show. I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit it's been a struggle. I miss it so much."

She continues through tears, "I just thought, if I could run or walk, if I could walk or crawl..."

Dion ends the trailer with optimism, stating, "I won't stop."

Dion teased the trailer's release on Wednesday in a joint Instagram post with Prime Video, which was captioned, "It’s time to hear her story."

According to the film's official synopsis, I Am: Celine Dion is "an intimate exploration that takes viewers on a journey inside the 55-year-old's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans."

From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures the global megastar's never-before-seen private life. "An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness," the description reads.

Celine was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder in December 2022, a condition that has forced her to cancel various concerts and ultimately led to the discontinuation of her Courage World Tour, which she last performed in March 2020.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a "rare, progressive neurological disorder" that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs, according to the National Institutes of Health.

As for the film itself -- which was helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor -- Amazon MGM Studios announced back in January that it acquired worldwide rights to the feature-length documentary.

Prior to the documentary's premiere, Dion will sit down with Today's Hoda Kotb for an interview on June 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

I Am: Celine Dion debuts June 25 on Prime Video.

