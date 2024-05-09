Law Roach has a long history of iconic fashion moments with his myriad of stunning clients, but one moment makes him particularly emotional.

Sitting down with ET for a rETrospective, the image architect, 45, recalled styling Celine Dion for her surprise appearance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in February. Dion took the stage to announce the winner of the highly coveted Album of the Year award -- Taylor Swift for Midnights.

During the awards show, the 16-time GRAMMY nominee, 55, shocked the crowd by showing up and presenting the award amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Dion, the 1997 winner of the Album of the Year award for Falling Into You, arrived to a standing ovation from those in attendance.

"Thank you all, I love you right back," Dion told the audience. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

Roach, who has also styled Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion, tells ET that styling Dion for her surprise appearance was "very emotional" for him.

"When I got the call that she was doing this, you know, she wanted to show the world because everything [in the media] was [saying] that she was so ill and she was bedridden, she was in a wheelchair," the OMG Fashun host explains. "And me being able to play a small part in her showing the world that she's happy and she's healthy and she's alive, and she's ready to be back onstage... it was amazing."

On social media, Roach said he came out of "retirement" for "one nite only" to style Dion after announcing his abrupt departure from regular celebrity styling in March 2022.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer certainly made a statement in a mustard-colored mohair coat with a plunging pale pink wrap dress featuring a thigh-high slit from Valentino's "Le Salon" spring 2024 couture collection. Created by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the collection debuted on Jan. 24.

Roach accessorized the stunning ensemble with an eye-catching metallic statement necklace, bracelet and gleaming diamond studs by Tiffany & Co. that were partially covered by her chic blunt bob.

The night of the GRAMMYs, Roach took to social media to share a video of Dion's appearance from backstage. He captioned the post, "We’re BACK……" and tagged the "Power of Love" singer.

Dion was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022 and has made few public appearances since. The condition the singer is fighting led to her canceling various concerts, as well as the discontinuation of her Courage World Tour, which she last performed in March 2020.

Her appearance at the GRAMMYs came on the heels of the announcement that the singer's documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, had found a home at Amazon MGM Studios.

According to the film's official synopsis, I Am: Celine Dion is "an intimate exploration that takes viewers on a journey inside the singer's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans."

From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar's never-before-seen private life.

"An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness," the description reads.

Although Roach has taken a step back from celebrity styling as his main gig, he's been busy at work with his new reality competition series, OMG Fashun. Starring alongside Julia Fox, the series challenges up-and-coming designers to use the model as the muse for her next best, unconventional look.

"Julia is like the coolest, down-to-earth [person]," Roach tells ET about his co-host. "She doesn't take herself seriously which I love because I don't take myself seriously either and she just sets the tone and atmosphere of the set. She gave me the opportunity to just be authentic and crazy and kooky, and we had a lot of fun."

When it comes to the series' aim, Roach says he and Fox are looking for a designer whose platform is "sustainable and helping to ease the burden that fashion is placing on our world."

"I think for me that's one of the main criterias aside from just talent. And there has [to be] something about the clothes that make [me] feel something, you know?" he adds. "We got a lot of incredible talent and the material that Julia gave them was insane. Some of those kids turned out some really high-level things that would make me think, 'Oh, you know, maybe...maybe."

E!'s OMG Fashun airs Mondays at 9 p.m. with back-to-back half-hour episodes.

