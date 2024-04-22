Céline Dion looks fierce on the cover of Vogue France, offering a message of positivity amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

"Im honored to be doing a photo shoot for Vogue France. I'm very proud that, at 55, I've been asked to reveal my beauty," Dion says in a caption shared on Instagram, showing off her stunning cover shot. "But what is beauty? Beauty is you, it's me, it's what's inside, it's our dreams, it’s today. Today, I'm a woman who is feeling strong and positive about the future. One day at a time."

In the image, Dion strikes a pose in an open shirt and mini skirt by Balenciaga while covering an exposed breast with one hand. She wears sheer Calzedonia tights underneath and finishes the look with a pair of Chopard earrings.

In an alternate cover image shared on Monday, Dion wears a pink merino wool maxi coat by ALAÏA.

Dion was styled for the shoot by Law Roach.

Her interview is featured in the mag's May issue, which hits newsstands on April 24.

The feature comes months after Dion's surprise appearance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in February, where she graced the stage to present Taylor Swift with her history-making Album of the Year win for Midnights. She was accompanied at the time by her eldest son, 23-year-old René-Charles Angélil.

Celine Dion presents at the 2024 GRAMMYs - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Celine Dion with Taylor Swift backstage at the 2024 GRAMMYs - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Then, in March, the music icon stepped out to enjoy a hockey game alongside her 13-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy. She shares all three of her children with her late husband, René Angélil.

Dion's recent outings come after her December 2022 announcement that she's been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease. Five months later, Dion canceled her tour.

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," she said in March on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day. "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

She added, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it! Love Celine xx…"

Now, according to Vogue France, Dion is working on her professional comeback "one day at a time."

