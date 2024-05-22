Two suspects have been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the scary New Year's Eve attack involving actor Ian Ziering and a group of mini-motorcycle riders, officials said in a press release.

Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, were arrested following an investigation into the physical confrontation between Ziering and the bikers. Hernandez faces charges of felony vandalism, while Guizar has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

While the LAPD did not explicitly mention Ziering's name in their statement, the details provided aligned with the attack on the 60-year-old Sharknado actor. The incident occurred on Dec. 31, as captured in footage obtained by TMZ, showing Ziering being assaulted by multiple bikers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a confrontation over potential damage to Ziering's vehicle. According to LAPD statements, three to four additional minibike riders joined in the assault, with one biker captured on video swinging an object at the victim.

Ziering, who was accompanied by his 10-year-old daughter, endured the attack while attempting to protect himself and his child. The bikers also vandalized his car during the incident.

According to the LAPD, social media videos and witness testimonies played a crucial role in the suspects' apprehension.

Ziering took to Instagram to address the alarming incident, expressing relief that neither he nor his daughter sustained injuries. He voiced concerns over the growing boldness of such groups disrupting public safety and peace.

Ziering's Instagram post called for decisive action from city officials and law enforcement to combat such lawlessness and ensure the safety of citizens. The actor urged authorities to allocate necessary resources to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

