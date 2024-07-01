Ice Spice is ready to welcome her "first born" when her debut album, Y2K, drops later this month.

"I'm giving birth July 26," she joked in an interview with ET's Deidre Behar at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. "Everybody tune in."

The 24-year-old rapper previously teased a "crazy collaboration" that was "locked in" earlier this year, but has kept mum on naming the artist involved. Now, Ice reveals there will be "more than one" collab on the album.

"There's a couple," she teased to ET. "That's all I can say."

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift are seen during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. - Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

Of course, fans have been clamoring for another team-up between Ice and Taylor Swift. The duo previously worked together on the remix for Swift's "Karma." Since then, the 34-year-old songstress has been an ardent supporter of the rising star.

Asked whether Swift might "return the favor" after Ice hopped on "Karma," she replied with a laugh, "I think she did me the favor."

Not ruling out a partnership on Y2K, Ice coyly added, "I don't know, let's see, let's see, let's see."

Last year, Swift opened up about how the pair's musical relationship came together.

"Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things," Swift said in an audio snippet shared by Spotify. "She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'"

Turns out, Swift was already a big fan of Ice Spice. "I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly," revealed the "Anti-Hero" singer. "So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' So she jumped in headfirst."

Ice Spice at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ice was channeling the early aughts with her stunning red carpet look on Sunday, wearing a 2004 Versace gown from the fashion house's Diva Alert collection.

"Like, are you kidding me?" she gushed of the dress. "This is the inspo right here."

Truthfully, Y2K is named in honor of Ice's birthday -- Jan. 1, 2000.

Prior to the album drop, Ice is gearing up to hit the road on her Y2K World Tour.

"I'm doing a little more choreo and I'm excited for that," she shared.

As for whether she'll be welcoming any special guests to the stage, including Swift or her "Barbie World" and "Princess Diana" collaborator Nicki Minaj, the door is open.

"They're busy ladies right on sold-out tours," she said, adding, "They're always welcomed."

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: