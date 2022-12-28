Ice-T and Coco Austin are responding to critics who called out their 7-year-old daughter Chanel's dance moves.

Coco shared a video of her and her family attempting a TikTok dance when Chanel jumped in to show what she could do. The cute clip saw Coco and some family members all dressed in matching Christmas pajamas starting their dance when the 7-year-old joined in to twerk, putting her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers on display. Chanel was cheered on by her family as she giggled and danced along to M.C. Shy-D's "Shake It."

"Gotta love family time!" Coco wrote alongside the video, posted to Instagram Tuesday. "The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.. She loves to joke #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves"

The backlash came in the comments after the 43-year-old TV personality's followers called the dance moves "inappropriate." Coco shot back by reminding one commenter that Chanel was simply, "making fun of a character from Bob's Burgers."

For Ice-T's part, the Law & Order: SVU actor responded with a post of his own, in which he brushed off the haters.

"Everyone is going to hate you anyway... so you might as well give them a reason," the post read.

The 64-year-old rapper added some advice of his own in the captions, writing, "Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN. 💎"

The couple is not new to facing criticism over the years from other parents. Last month, during an episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Coco opened up about the hate she's faced and how feeling like she's "underneath a microscope all the time" has impacted her.

After Hall played a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for being the "best mother" to Chanel, Coco began to tear up as she said she doesn't "hear that much" from the public and instead "hears a lot of the bad."

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she told Hall. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother."

"I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her," Coco continued. "And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

For more on how the pair have responded to critics who have commented on everything from Coco breastfeeding her older daughter to pushing her in a stroller, watch the clip below.

