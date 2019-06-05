Idris Elba can't help but gush about his new wife!

The 46-year-old actor and his bride, Sabrina Dhowre, cover the July issue of British Vogue and he makes no secret of his love and admiration for the model, who was also Miss Vancouver 2014.

"We’ve been literally inseparable since we met," Elba reveals of Dhowre, whom he first met in a Vancouver jazz bar in 2017.

While Elba, who's been married twice before -- Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and Sonya Hamlin for less than a year in 2006 -- never pictured himself tying the knot again, he changed his tune after their "love at first sight" meeting.

"You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina," he says. "It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…"

Elba also praises Dhowre's impact on his life, saying, "Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

In addition to their own wedding in Morocco, Elba and Dhowre also got to attend another set of nuptials -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in May 2018.

"That was an incredible experience," Elba says. "I was curating the music for that night, so it was a bit of pressure, but it was great. A vibe."

According to British Vogue,Elba and Dhowre's nuptials back in April were held at the Ksar Char Bagh Hotel in Marrakesh, one day after they hosted an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena. On their wedding day, Dhowre wore two custom Vera Wang gowns, while Elba looked sharp in a black suit by Ozwald Boateng.

The two tied the knot over a year after Elba's proposal to Dhowre in February 2018, and dished to ET about their wedding plans at this year's Golden Globes.

"[We're getting married] this year, we can't wait. We're very excited," Elba said, noting that he and his bride were inspired in one particular aspect of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding last year.

"They had an amazing time, they surrounded themselves with people that they loved and love them, and that's what we want to do," he said. "We're just going to have a great day, honestly."

