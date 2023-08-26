Iggy Azalea Says Saudi Arabia Authorities Kicked Her Off Stage After She Split Her Pants Open
Iggy Azalea on Her New Album and Why She's Taking a Break From M…
Tory Lanez Won't Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion After Getting …
Madonna's Debut Album Turns 40! Watch Rare Moments From Her ‘80s…
Annette Bening Shares the Lessons She's Learned From Her Transge…
Jessica Simpson Shares Nashville Move and New Music Update! (Exc…
Tori Kelly Addresses Health Scare, Why She’s Not Pausing on Rele…
‘SHOT O’CLOCK’: Inside Saweetie’s 10-Hour New Music Video Shoot …
How 'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Decade in a Cult Ins…
UFC Fighter Emotionally Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Buying Him a Ho…
Shakira Screams as Rat Crawls Toward Her During Music Video Shoot
Kim Kardashian Reveals Major Injury She's Now 'Rehabbing'
Why Jon Gosselin and Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo Kept Their Relati…
'When Calls the Heart's 100th Episode Celebration: Go Behind the…
‘Naked & Afraid’s Candice and Na’im on Why They Returned and How…
Atiana De La Hoya Emotionally Recalls Dad Oscar's Absence in Her…
Megan Fox Shuts Down Critics Over Posting Her Nail Tech's GoFund…
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Sweetest Couple Moments
Jamie Lee Curtis on How ‘Haunted Mansion’ Brings the ‘Nostalgia’…
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
Iggy Azalea says her concert came to an abrupt halt Friday night in Saudi Arabia, where she claimed authorities kicked her off stage after she split her pants open.
The 33-year-old GRAMMY-nominated rapper was headlining the e-sports event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City, which marked her Saudi Arabia debut. But, according to video she posted on Instagram, it all came to a screeching halt after Iggy split her pants open while in the middle of performing her 2014 track, "Work."
The video she posted shows the rapper looking to the side of the stage and signaling that her pants ripped, exposing her left leg, and that's when she said cops put an end to the performance. In her caption, Iggy explained the moment was "probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn't permitted to end the show."
Iggy, who on Friday dropped the single and music video to "Money Come," called the incident "such an embarrassing moment."
The rapper implored fans not to take out their frustration on the promoters, whom Iggy said couldn't have been more helpful and accommodating. But she did take issue with authorities in Saudi Arabia, as she explained on Twitter.
"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!!" she tweeted. "And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the shows fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."
A fan replied asking, "They really wouldn’t let you just change pants?" Iggy responded, "I did but I also said 'Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!' And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage."
RELATED CONTENT:
Iggy Azalea Says She Has 'Been in Touch' With Britney Spears
Iggy Azalea Reveals She's Recovering From Back Surgery
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Son Onyx: 'Such a Cutie'