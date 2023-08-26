Iggy Azalea says her concert came to an abrupt halt Friday night in Saudi Arabia, where she claimed authorities kicked her off stage after she split her pants open.

The 33-year-old GRAMMY-nominated rapper was headlining the e-sports event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City, which marked her Saudi Arabia debut. But, according to video she posted on Instagram, it all came to a screeching halt after Iggy split her pants open while in the middle of performing her 2014 track, "Work."

The video she posted shows the rapper looking to the side of the stage and signaling that her pants ripped, exposing her left leg, and that's when she said cops put an end to the performance. In her caption, Iggy explained the moment was "probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn't permitted to end the show."

Iggy, who on Friday dropped the single and music video to "Money Come," called the incident "such an embarrassing moment."

The rapper implored fans not to take out their frustration on the promoters, whom Iggy said couldn't have been more helpful and accommodating. But she did take issue with authorities in Saudi Arabia, as she explained on Twitter.

"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!!" she tweeted. "And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the shows fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

A fan replied asking, "They really wouldn’t let you just change pants?" Iggy responded, "I did but I also said 'Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!' And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage."

