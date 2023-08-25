Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Selena Gomez leads this week's releases with her new single, "Single Soon," which she released in conjunction with a music video filled with Sex and the City references. In the video, Gomez glitters as she's dressed to the nines, joining a group of three gal pals for cocktails, a limo ride, karaoke and clubbing. The crew ends the evening with a late-night swim before they all climb into bed together to call it a night.

Miley Cyrus, BLACKPINK and Tim McGraw also top the list with new music.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Single Soon" – Selena Gomez

"Used To Be Young" – Miley Cyrus

Yours Truly Deluxe Edition -- Ariana Grande

"The Girls" – BLACKPINK

Standing Room Only – Tim McGraw

"Seven (feat. Latto) – Alesso Remix" – Jung Kook

Don Juan – Maluma

"Money Come" – Iggy Azalea

I Told Them… – Burna Boy

"Winner" – Conan Gray

"Golden Age" – NCT

"Your Side of Town" – The Killers

"OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)" – Rita Wilson

"Ice Slippin" – Omar Apollo

"Hated" – Yungblud

"We Should Get Married" – Dan + Shay

"Face Down" – City Girls

"More Than A Love Song" – Black Pumas

"Cowboy Don’t" – BRELAND

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

BABY GRAVY 3 – Yung Gravy & bbno$

"Fade Out" – John Summit feat MKLA

"locket" – Audrey Nuna

"Ya Ya" – Dinah Jane

"Bajo El Sol" – Myke Towers

Psychopath – Morgan Wade

"De Lunes a Lunes" – Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera

"Little Less Lonely" – Chayce Beckham

"Pedestal" – Chloe Stroll

Witness – Alicia Witt

"Hyper Trophy" – Citizen

"Villain" – Rosie Darling

"HARDER" – Amber Liu feat. Jackson Wang & Yultron

"Forever" – Charlotte Day Wilson feat Snoh Aalegra

"One Nation Under Love" – Tina Karol & Diane Warren

wear your heart out – Nightly

"Fear Of God" – Brooke Ligertwood

João – Bebel Gilberto

