Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Selena Gomez leads this week's releases with her new single, "Single Soon," which she released in conjunction with a music video filled with Sex and the City references. In the video, Gomez glitters as she's dressed to the nines, joining a group of three gal pals for cocktails, a limo ride, karaoke and clubbing. The crew ends the evening with a late-night swim before they all climb into bed together to call it a night.
Miley Cyrus, BLACKPINK and Tim McGraw also top the list with new music.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Single Soon" – Selena Gomez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Used To Be Young" – Miley Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Yours Truly Deluxe Edition -- Ariana Grande
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Girls" – BLACKPINK
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Standing Room Only – Tim McGraw
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Seven (feat. Latto) – Alesso Remix" – Jung Kook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Don Juan – Maluma
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Money Come" – Iggy Azalea
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I Told Them… – Burna Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Winner" – Conan Gray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Golden Age" – NCT
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Your Side of Town" – The Killers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"OLI MAZI (We Are All Together)" – Rita Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ice Slippin" – Omar Apollo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hated" – Yungblud
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"We Should Get Married" – Dan + Shay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Face Down" – City Girls
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"More Than A Love Song" – Black Pumas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cowboy Don’t" – BRELAND
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
BABY GRAVY 3 – Yung Gravy & bbno$
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fade Out" – John Summit feat MKLA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"locket" – Audrey Nuna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ya Ya" – Dinah Jane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bajo El Sol" – Myke Towers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Psychopath – Morgan Wade
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"De Lunes a Lunes" – Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Little Less Lonely" – Chayce Beckham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pedestal" – Chloe Stroll
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Witness – Alicia Witt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hyper Trophy" – Citizen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Villain" – Rosie Darling
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"HARDER" – Amber Liu feat. Jackson Wang & Yultron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Forever" – Charlotte Day Wilson feat Snoh Aalegra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"One Nation Under Love" – Tina Karol & Diane Warren
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
wear your heart out – Nightly
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fear Of God" – Brooke Ligertwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
João – Bebel Gilberto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
