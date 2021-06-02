Shopping

Ilia Beauty Relaunches Cult-Favorite Lip Balm to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

By Marisa Runyon‍
ILIA Beauty
ILIA Beauty

In a world chock-full of beauty brands, it takes a lot of hype (not to mention a superior quality product) to stand out. And after trying and testing a boatload of products, there are a select few that have become our makeup bag staples.

ILIA Beauty launched ten years ago with one of these aforementioned staples: the lip balm. After a decade of growing into a full-fledged beauty brand, they've remixed their cult-favorite lip balm into the new Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Not only does this balm offer all of the moisturizing benefits of the original, it also delivers the perfect amount of sheer, buildable color. Available in eight shades, ILIA claims that their ultra-hydrating ingredients (such as rosehip seed oil and shea butter) make the application of this formula feel undeniably soft and smooth.

If you're looking for more from this clean beauty brand, the Super Serum Skin Tint is another award-winning product that has us coming back for more. The tinted SPF product provides lightweight coverage for the base of your beauty look (which means it'll be perfect for the warmer summer days) and includes SPF 40. Plus, ILIA offers a full line of high-quality makeup including lipsticks, mascara, highlighter and more.

