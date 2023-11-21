Keeping up with the Kardashians' beauty routines might not necessarily be feasible for most, but not all of the sisters' go-to products will bust your budget. With it being that time of the year when our skin needs moisturizing love, we look to one of Kourtney Kardashian's favorite hydrating products that keeps skin nourished.

Kourtney featured Kopari Organic Coconut Melt in a story on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Titled "How to Look Good Naked", Kardashian outlines some of her body care essentials and swears by the next-level moisturizer. Just in time for the holidays, Kopari's Black Friday sale is live right now with 30% off everything, including the Kourtney-approved coconut melt.

The multitasking skincare product is made from 100% organic, unrefined coconut oil — one of the most beloved skin hydrators available. A true multitasker, the balmy formula can be used not only as a body moisturizer, but also as a hydrating hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost, stretch mark oil, makeup remover and under-eye balm.

“In order to achieve glowy skin, it’s important to moisturize everything — everywhere — at least once a day,” the Poosh piece reads. “Don’t forget to care for your hands and feet as well; we recommend focusing on these areas at night.” Kopari Organic Coconut Melt the ultimate moisturizer for stubborn, dry skin or hair, especially during the chilling winter.

For even more skin care that will have you feeling like paradise this season, shop more of the best Kopari Black Friday deals below.

Moisturizing Lip Glossy Kopari Moisturizing Lip Glossy This glossy lip balm is full of shea butter and coconut oil, so it's loaded with antioxidants to nourish and soothe even the most chapped lips. $16 $11 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

