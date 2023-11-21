Sales & Deals

Save 30% on the Moisturizer Kourtney Kardashian Uses to ‘Look Good Naked’

Kourtney Kardashian
NBC/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:35 AM PST, November 21, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian swears by Kopari's Coconut Melt to look good naked and it's 30% off right now.

Keeping up with the Kardashians' beauty routines might not necessarily be feasible for most, but not all of the sisters' go-to products will bust your budget. With it being that time of the year when our skin needs moisturizing love, we look to one of Kourtney Kardashian's favorite hydrating products that keeps skin nourished.

Kourtney featured Kopari Organic Coconut Melt in a story on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Titled "How to Look Good Naked", Kardashian outlines some of her body care essentials and swears by the next-level moisturizer. Just in time for the holidays, Kopari's Black Friday sale is live right now with 30% off everything, including the Kourtney-approved coconut melt. 

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt
Kopari

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt

Get 30% off Kopari's multi-purpose coconut oil balm that can be used as a body moisturizer, hair mask, dry shave oil and more. 

$32 $22

Shop Now

The multitasking skincare product is made from 100% organic, unrefined coconut oil — one of the most beloved skin hydrators available. A true multitasker, the balmy formula can be used not only as a body moisturizer, but also as a hydrating hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost, stretch mark oil, makeup remover and under-eye balm. 

“In order to achieve glowy skin, it’s important to moisturize everything — everywhere — at least once a day,” the Poosh piece reads. “Don’t forget to care for your hands and feet as well; we recommend focusing on these areas at night.” Kopari Organic Coconut Melt the ultimate moisturizer for stubborn, dry skin or hair, especially during the chilling winter.

For even more skin care that will have you feeling like paradise this season, shop more of the best Kopari Black Friday deals below.

Hydrating Body Milk Lotion

Hydrating Body Milk Lotion
Kopari

Hydrating Body Milk Lotion

Infused with shea butter and chamomile, this gentle, daily lotion absorbs quickly without leaving behind any greasy residue for silk smooth, hydrated skin.

$32 $22

Shop Now

Moisturizing Lip Glossy

Moisturizing Lip Glossy
Kopari

Moisturizing Lip Glossy

This glossy lip balm is full of shea butter and coconut oil, so it's loaded with antioxidants to nourish and soothe even the most chapped lips.

$16 $11

Shop Now

Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil

Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil
Kopari

Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil

Think of it as an in-shower cleanser-moisturizer packed with Vitamin C, Hibiscus and Avocado Oils to deeply nourish and hydrate. 

$29 $20

Shop Now

Exfoliating Crush Scrub

Exfoliating Crush Scrub
Kopari

Exfoliating Crush Scrub

This cult-favorite exfoliator features brown sugar and fine coconut shells to smooth while the coconut oil softens. 

$39 $27

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

