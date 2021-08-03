ILIA Beauty's New Fullest Volumizing Mascara Drops Today

ILIA Beauty has quickly evolved into being one of the most shopped beauty brands in the world. Makeup influencers and celebrities alike -- including stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley -- have all voiced their love for the clean beauty line and the brand's ability to deliver natural product offerings that truly look as good as they feel.

Beginning today, shoppers can take their everyday glam routine to a whole new level with ILIA's latest product launch -- the Fullest Volumizing Mascara. The brand's newest mascara boasts a "featherlight feel" through key ingredients like arginine, provitamin B5 and a weightless wax blend that promotes lash flexibility and length.

Plus, with the violin-shaped brush, the lashes are wrapped in a formula that's composed of active hair care elements -- which help to not only condition the hair, but to also provide extra definition and volume. Whether you're hoping to achieve a natural look or a more refined day-to-night eye makeup style, this fragrance-free and carbon black-free formula is sure to become your next go-to beauty staple.

Check out ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara below. And shop other celeb-approved tools from ILIA Beauty's extensive product collection.

ILIA Beauty

Clean Line Gel Liner ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty Clean Line Gel Liner ILIA Beauty Lucy Hale opts for the Clean Line Gel Liner in the black Twilight shade to tight-line her upper waterline to define her eyes, while doing her everyday makeup routine for Vogue. $26 at ILIA Beauty

DayLite Highlighting Powder ILIA Beauty ILIA Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder ILIA Beauty Want that Kardashian glow? Kourtney Kardashian's makeup artist Patrick Ta told Poosh he uses the golden DayLite Highlighting Powder in the shade Decades on the high points of her cheekbone and collar bone. $34 at ILIA Beauty

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 25 Best Beauty Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Is This New Beauty Tool Like Facetune IRL?

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin -- Tarte, Dior, Fenty Beauty & More

Ilia Beauty Relaunches Cult-Favorite Lip Balm

Best-Selling ILIA Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint Is 20% Off