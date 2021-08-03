Shopping

ILIA Beauty's New Fullest Volumizing Mascara Drops Today

By Kyley Warren
ILIA Beauty has quickly evolved into being one of the most shopped beauty brands in the world. Makeup influencers and celebrities alike -- including stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley -- have all voiced their love for the clean beauty line and the brand's ability to deliver natural product offerings that truly look as good as they feel.

Beginning today, shoppers can take their everyday glam routine to a whole new level with ILIA's latest product launch -- the Fullest Volumizing Mascara. The brand's newest mascara boasts a "featherlight feel" through key ingredients like arginine, provitamin B5 and a weightless wax blend that promotes lash flexibility and length.

Plus, with the violin-shaped brush, the lashes are wrapped in a formula that's composed of active hair care elements -- which help to not only condition the hair, but to also provide extra definition and volume. Whether you're hoping to achieve a natural look or a more refined day-to-night eye makeup style, this fragrance-free and carbon black-free formula is sure to become your next go-to beauty staple.

Check out ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara below. And shop other celeb-approved tools from ILIA Beauty's extensive product collection.

With this mascara, active hair care ingredients actually work to condition lashes so that they look stronger and healthier.
Whether you swipe this multi-use pigmented stick across your cheeks or dab the color onto your lips, there's no doubt Ilia's Multi-Stick will be one of your most-used products.
Lucy Hale opts for the Clean Line Gel Liner in the black Twilight shade to tight-line her upper waterline to define her eyes, while doing her everyday makeup routine for Vogue.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares in her everyday makeup routine video that she swipes on the Color Block High Impact Lipstick in the mauve-nude shade Amberlight on her famous pillowy pout.
Want that Kardashian glow? Kourtney Kardashian's makeup artist Patrick Ta told Poosh he uses the golden DayLite Highlighting Powder in the shade Decades on the high points of her cheekbone and collar bone.

