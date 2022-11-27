Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Steps Out With Minka Kelly in Los Angeles
Sparking rumors and enjoying a meal. Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds stepped out over the weekend with actress Minka Kelly.
The pair -- who have both been through high-profile splits this year -- were photographed in the front seat of an SUV on Saturday, in Los Angeles
In the photo, Kelly is behind the wheel and Reynolds can be seen reaching over to delicately brush away a strand of hair from her face.
The stars spent time together enjoying a five-hour meal at Cafe Stella, in the Silverlake neighborhood of LA, Peoplereports.
While the pair didn't show any overt PDA, their dinner outing sparked romance rumors among many fans online.
The dinner with Kelly comes just over two months after Reynolds announced he and wife Aja Volkman were separating after 10 years of marriage.
"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Reynolds wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."
Reynolds and Volkman are parents to four kids -- Arrow, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 5, and Valentine, 2.
Kelly, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The pair revealed they'd split in May, after two years of dating.
RELATED CONTENT:
Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City
Everything Kaley Cuoco's Said About Marriage Amid Tom Pelphrey Romance
Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic
Related Gallery