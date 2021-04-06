In the Heights is expected to be the event of the summer!

Based on the 2007 Tony Award-winning stage musical of the same name by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the story got the big screen treatment and fans have been anxious to see the movie. Last March, In the Heights’ theatrical release was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but plans are now underway to have it hit theaters and HBO Max in June.

As fans get excited to finally watch In the Heights, ET is breaking down everything we know about the cast, crew and more.

What’s It About?

In the Heights follows Usnavi, a Washington Heights native who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune. The story also centers on the neighborhood’s people, heritage and their goals and aspirations.

The first production premiered in 2005 before it opened on Broadway in March 2008. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including Best Musical.

Who’s the Director?

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu took the reins on this mega-project. During a sneak peek of the newly released trailer with reporters in March, Chu said, "We've had a hard year but this movie has so much joy, so much passion, so much community and so much hope in it that it pours out in every frame."

Who’s Starring in It?

Anthony Ramos

Known for his dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, as well as Lady Gaga's best friend, Ramon, in A Star Is Born, the Brooklyn native takes the lead as Usnavi. Ramos’ kind-hearted and inspirational character wants the best for the people in his community and has dreams of returning to his family’s native land.

"For many years, the Latin[x] community, we haven't been able to tell our story in this way, especially the Latin community in New York,” Ramos told ET in October 2019. "There are very few neighborhoods that embody that story as authentically as Washington Heights, and they were so happy to have a musical set there."

Melissa Barrera

The Mexican actress stars as Vanessa, Usnavi's love interest who works at a hair salon, yet has aspirations to become a fashion designer and move out of Washington Heights.

The former Vida star previously told ET that the movie will make audiences "fall in love with our culture."

"This is amazing because this is a big film. Thanks to Lin-Manuel, who is so talented and has now become a big name, we get to make this film in the major way that it deserves," she marveled. "And it's going to be seen, hopefully, in the entire world. And what makes me so excited about it is that people are going to fall in love with our culture because there is no other option. It's so beautiful!"

Leslie Grace

The Dominican American singer is making her acting debut in the musical that will perfectly showcase her incredible vocals. Grace takes on the role of Nina Rosario, the "good girl" who is the first in her family to go to college and who the barrio knows as “the one who made it out.” However, after being away, she realizes that life outside of Washington Heights isn’t as easy.

Corey Hawkins

The Straight Outta Compton actor co-stars in his first movie musical as Benny. His character, who only has eyes for Nina, works at her father’s dispatch center and is one of Usnavi’s best friends.

Additional Cast Members: Daphne Rubin-Vega portrays Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz is Carla, Olga Merediz is Abuela Claudia, Gregory Diaz IV plays Sonny, Dascha Polanco is Cuca and Jimmy Smits co-stars as Kevin Rosario. Miranda also makes a cameo in the film.

When Will It Come Out?

In the Heights will hit theaters and HBO Max on June 11.

