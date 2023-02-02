Influencers Bring the High-End Hotel Experience to Their Homes With FluffCo's Pillows, Bedding and Robes
What dreams are made of! Influencers including Kara Del Toro, Griffin Arnlund, Alex Shannon, Erin Motz, Sabrina Sade, Jenna Greer, Sofia Karvela and more, have been taking to social media to share their love for FluffCo, a luxury bedding and bath company.
The line, filled with pillows, comforters, robes, towels, sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and more, offers high-quality items that are sourced from the same factories that 5-star hotels use, but sold at an affordable price point.
The brand also features a quiz on their website that analyzes your sleeping habits to help you find the perfect pillow in less than one minute.
Del Toro referred to her down comforter as "so heavenly" in an Instagram Story, and Arnlund shared that she is "obsessed" with their pillows.
Visit FluffCo from Feb. 1-Feb. 14 for 50% off their 2-Pack Hotel Robes and all sheet products.
