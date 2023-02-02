What dreams are made of! Influencers including Kara Del Toro, Griffin Arnlund, Alex Shannon, Erin Motz, Sabrina Sade, Jenna Greer, Sofia Karvela and more, have been taking to social media to share their love for FluffCo, a luxury bedding and bath company.

Courtesy of Fluff.Co

The line, filled with pillows, comforters, robes, towels, sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and more, offers high-quality items that are sourced from the same factories that 5-star hotels use, but sold at an affordable price point.

Kara Del Toro/Instagram

The brand also features a quiz on their website that analyzes your sleeping habits to help you find the perfect pillow in less than one minute.

Del Toro referred to her down comforter as "so heavenly" in an Instagram Story, and Arnlund shared that she is "obsessed" with their pillows.

Griffin Arnlund/Instagram

Visit FluffCo from Feb. 1-Feb. 14 for 50% off their 2-Pack Hotel Robes and all sheet products.

RELATED CONTENT:

See North West Prank Little Brother Psalm With Makeover While He Sleeps This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection

The 12 Best Weighted Blankets for Sleeping in Cozy Comfort This Year

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep