'Insecure' Drops Season 4 Teaser, Premiere Date

Season four ofInsecureis almost here!

HBO dropped the show's new teaser and release date on Wednesday as part of their Television Critics Association winter press tour. The Issa Rae-starring comedy returns on April 12.

The rap-filled teaser doesn't share much about the show's season four storylines, which the cast and executive producer Prentice Penny also kept close to the vest during Insecure's panel on Wednesday.

"It is about our characters leveling up," Rae hinted, sharing that in season four, Issa will be focusing more on her career, Molly (Yvonne Orji) will be exploring her "first real relationship in a long time," and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) will be trying to have it all.

"Without giving too much away… it's about a lot of people asking, 'Are these relationships in my life for a reason or season?'" Penny chimed in. "All our characters are asking that of themselves in their journey."

The fourth season of Insecure started shooting in September, starring series regulars Rae, Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge. The 10-episode season debuts a year and a half after the season three finale aired in September 2018.

The past couple of years have seen Rae balance Insecure with executive producing A Black Lady Sketch Show and acting in several film projects, such as The Hate U Give, Little and the upcoming movies The Photograph and The Lovebirds. Rae created Insecure with Larry Wilmore in 2016. The comedy is partially based on her acclaimed web series, Awkward Black Girl.

As for whether there's an ending or end date in mind for Insecure, Ellis, a new father, joked "18 years from now."

"We talk about where we want the show to go, and I think we have an idea, but... nothing that we're sharing yet," Rae revealed.

Insecure's growing fanbase is "really flattering," Rae said. "We talk about all the time, it doesn't feel like four years. I remember just bein excited to cast [Orji and Ellis]. I remember being like, 'HBO are you guys going to greenlight this?'" she quipped. "It's humbling and it's really exciting that people are so invested in the series."

Season four of Insecure premieres Sunday, April 12 on HBO. See more on the show in the video below.

